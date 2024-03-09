Robert W. Baird Boosts REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target to $39.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RGNX. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.20.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGNX

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

RGNX stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. REGENXBIO has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.16). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 291.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 12,878 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $365,220.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,965.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $683,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,971.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,072 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.