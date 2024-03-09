Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WOR. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Worthington Enterprises in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Worthington Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Enterprises in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $63.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.88. Worthington Enterprises has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $67.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.15 million. Worthington Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.43%. Worthington Enterprises’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Worthington Enterprises will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Worthington Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Worthington Enterprises by 2.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Worthington Enterprises by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 11.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Worthington Enterprises by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Worthington Enterprises, Inc operates as an industrial manufacturing company. It operates through three segments: Building Products, Consumer Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions. The Building Products segment sells refrigerant and LPG cylinders, well water and expansion tanks, fire suppression tanks, chemical tanks, and foam and adhesive tanks for gas producers, and distributors.

