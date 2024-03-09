StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NYSE:VJET)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
voxeljet Trading Up 3.9 %
NYSE:VJET opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.12.
voxeljet Company Profile
