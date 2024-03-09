UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $551.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $596.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.1 %

UNH stock opened at $476.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $514.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.88. The firm has a market cap of $439.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 27.79 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.54%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 164,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

