Sanford C. Bernstein Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $3.40

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Sanford C. Bernstein from $4.00 to $3.40 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.32.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%. The company had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 137,839 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Stitch Fix by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,048 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $865,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Stitch Fix by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,977,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after acquiring an additional 121,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

