Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $2.25 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SFIX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.32.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $294.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $364.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 39.98%. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,906 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth about $7,557,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after buying an additional 1,240,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stitch Fix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after buying an additional 1,190,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 1,097,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

