GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $85.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GTLB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Get GitLab alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GitLab

GitLab Stock Down 2.3 %

GTLB stock opened at $57.70 on Tuesday. GitLab has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $124,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,282.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,591,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in GitLab by 53.9% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.