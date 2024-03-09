GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Lowered to $85.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on GTLB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.40.
GitLab Stock Down 2.3 %
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab
In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $89,055,170.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,982 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $124,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,328,282.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 1,425,567 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $89,055,170.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,558.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,591,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in GitLab by 53.9% during the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
