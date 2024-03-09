R1 RCM’s (RCM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RCM. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut R1 RCM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.41.

R1 RCM Stock Performance

Insider Activity at R1 RCM

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. R1 RCM has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $18.70.

In related news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 313.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 29.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,333 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

See Also

