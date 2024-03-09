Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) vs. Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Head to Head Comparison

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Free Report) and Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Winpak and Graphic Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winpak N/A N/A N/A Graphic Packaging 7.67% 35.66% 8.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Winpak and Graphic Packaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winpak 0 0 0 0 N/A Graphic Packaging 1 3 5 0 2.44

Valuation and Earnings

Graphic Packaging has a consensus target price of $28.22, indicating a potential upside of 3.11%. Given Graphic Packaging’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Graphic Packaging is more favorable than Winpak.

This table compares Winpak and Graphic Packaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winpak N/A N/A N/A $1.17 26.31 Graphic Packaging $9.43 billion 0.89 $723.00 million $2.35 11.65

Graphic Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than Winpak. Graphic Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Winpak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Winpak pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Graphic Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Winpak pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Graphic Packaging pays out 17.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.0% of Winpak shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Graphic Packaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Graphic Packaging beats Winpak on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high-performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; specialty films, including barrier and non-barrier films converting applications, such as printing, laminating and bag making, and shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications. The Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding segment offers portion control and single-serve containers, as well as plastic sheet, custom, and retort trays for food, pet food, beverage, dairy, industrial, and healthcare applications; die-cut, daisy chain, and rollstock lidding products for food, dairy, beverage, industrial, and healthcare applications; and specialized printed packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical, healthcare, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care markets. The Packaging Machinery segment provides horizontal fill/seal machines for preformed containers and vertical form/fill/seal pouch machines for pumpable liquid and semi-liquid, as well as various dry products. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada. Winpak Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wihuri International Oy.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paperboard packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers recycled, unbleached, and bleached paperboards to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors. It also offers various laminated, coated, and printed packaging structures that are produced from its recycled, unbleached, and bleached paperboard grades, as well as other grades of paperboards that are purchased from third-party suppliers; designs and manufactures specialized packaging machines that package bottles and cans, and non-beverage consumer products; and installs its packaging machines at customer plants and provides support, service, and performance monitoring of the machines. The company markets its products primarily through sales offices and broker arrangements with third parties in the United States, Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Spain, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Graphic Packaging Holding Company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

