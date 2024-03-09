Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP) vs. Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Financial Review

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Free Report) and Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Keyera and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keyera N/A N/A N/A Evolve Transition Infrastructure -249.82% N/A -27.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Keyera and Evolve Transition Infrastructure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keyera N/A N/A N/A $2.91 8.59 Evolve Transition Infrastructure $36.11 million 0.31 -$53.14 million ($4.92) -0.27

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Keyera has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Evolve Transition Infrastructure. Evolve Transition Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Keyera, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

37.0% of Keyera shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Keyera and Evolve Transition Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keyera 0 1 1 0 2.50 Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Keyera presently has a consensus price target of $32.07, suggesting a potential upside of 28.49%. Given Keyera’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Keyera is more favorable than Evolve Transition Infrastructure.

Summary

Keyera beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services. The Liquids Infrastructure segment owns and operates a network of facilities, including underground NGL storage caverns, above ground storage tanks, NGL fractionation facilities, and NGL and condensate pipelines, as well as rail and truck terminals for the processing, fractionation, storage, and transportation of by-products of natural gas processing comprising ethane, propane, butane, and condensate. This segment also produces iso-octane; and engages in the liquids blending activities. The Marketing segment engages in the marketing of propane, butane, condensate, and iso-octane, as well as natural gas and crude oil. The company was formerly known as Keyera Facilities Income Fund and changed its name to Keyera Corp. in January 2011. Keyera Corp. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. It also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

