Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) versus Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Financial Review

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vivani Medical and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivani Medical N/A -76.19% -51.59% Soleno Therapeutics N/A -305.51% -102.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivani Medical and Soleno Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivani Medical N/A N/A -$13.89 million ($0.56) -3.66 Soleno Therapeutics N/A N/A -$24.07 million ($2.97) -15.11

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Soleno Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivani Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

8.4% of Vivani Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 55.6% of Vivani Medical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Vivani Medical has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of -1.53, suggesting that its share price is 253% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vivani Medical and Soleno Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivani Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $55.60, suggesting a potential upside of 23.89%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than Vivani Medical.

Summary

Vivani Medical beats Soleno Therapeutics on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc., a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals. The company is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Redwood City, California.

