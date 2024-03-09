Analysts Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Price Target at $61.03

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.03.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.33 price objective (up from $61.67) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $62.00 to $63.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 479,469 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total transaction of $24,772,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 692,821,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,795,764,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,032,156 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,713,412 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $60.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. Walmart has a 52 week low of $45.36 and a 52 week high of $61.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $485.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $173.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.46%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

