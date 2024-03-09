Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

TWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $88,191.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Robert Rush sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $48,374.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 7,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $88,191.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,417 shares of company stock worth $763,755 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Two Harbors Investment by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWO opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.87. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.05%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is -90.00%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

