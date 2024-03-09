Lake Street Capital Raises Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Price Target to $4.00

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Stereotaxis in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.35. Stereotaxis has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 97.39% and a negative net margin of 77.37%. The business had revenue of $4.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stereotaxis will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STXS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 1,006.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,492,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 297,725 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 289,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 243,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 494,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 234,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis

(Get Free Report)

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.