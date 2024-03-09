Head-To-Head Analysis: Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) vs. Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) and Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Caribou Biosciences has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Organovo has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Caribou Biosciences and Organovo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caribou Biosciences 0 1 5 0 2.83 Organovo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Caribou Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $23.57, indicating a potential upside of 217.67%. Given Caribou Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Caribou Biosciences is more favorable than Organovo.

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and Organovo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caribou Biosciences $13.85 million 47.38 -$99.42 million ($1.50) -4.95 Organovo $370,000.00 27.68 -$17.26 million ($2.17) -0.47

Organovo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Caribou Biosciences. Caribou Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Organovo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.2% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Organovo shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Caribou Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Organovo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Caribou Biosciences and Organovo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caribou Biosciences -273.19% -30.33% -24.75% Organovo -4,061.12% -182.88% -138.52%

Summary

Caribou Biosciences beats Organovo on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company also develops CB-012, an allogeneic anti-CD371 CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia; and CB-020, an allogeneic CAR-NK cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors. It has collaboration with AbbVie Manufacturing Management Unlimited Company to develop CAR-T cell therapies. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture. The company offers ExVive 3D bioprinted human liver tissue with distinct hepatocellular and non-parenchymal cell compartments. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

