Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Samsung Electronics Price Performance

SSNLF opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88. Samsung Electronics has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60.

Samsung Electronics Company Profile

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. The company offers smartphones, tablets, watches, and accessories; TVs, projectors, and sound devices; home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines and dryers, vacuum cleaners, cooking appliances, dishwashers, air conditioners, and air purifiers; monitors and memory storage products; displays, and smart and LED signages; and other accessories.

