Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Samsung Electronics Price Performance
SSNLF opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.88. Samsung Electronics has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $40.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.60.
Samsung Electronics Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Samsung Electronics
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- How to Invest in Cannabis in 8 Easy Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.