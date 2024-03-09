International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

