Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Price Target to C$8.25

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th.
About Bonterra Energy
Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.
