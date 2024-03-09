JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$12.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an underperform rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$17.21.

FM opened at C$13.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.97. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$9.31 and a 1-year high of C$39.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.48.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

