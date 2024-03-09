Semrush’s (SEMR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

SEMR has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Semrush from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Semrush in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.80.

Semrush stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,141.00 and a beta of 1.56. Semrush has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $14.09.

In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 18,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $213,051.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,477,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,090,847.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 18,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $213,051.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,477,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,090,847.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 71,165 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $890,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 271,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,488.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 358,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,313. Corporate insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russia Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,715,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP grew its position in Semrush by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 8,596,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,426,000 after buying an additional 358,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Semrush by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,118,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,257,000 after buying an additional 96,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 139.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,368 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Semrush by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. 32.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

