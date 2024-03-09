Barclays Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $163.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $160.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ROST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.21.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ross Stores

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROST stock opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $151.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

(Get Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.