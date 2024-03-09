Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ (RIGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.05.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $275.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 0.96. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 78.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 22,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company's commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test.

