Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $161.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.21.

Ross Stores Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.37. The firm has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $151.12.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

