Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Given New $71.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $56.00 to $71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SFM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $63.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $65.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $240,441.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 3,865 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $240,441.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,084.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 22,799 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $1,367,484.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares in the company, valued at $499,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,438 shares of company stock worth $2,671,125 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after buying an additional 57,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,629,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,021,000 after buying an additional 112,789 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after buying an additional 1,629,709 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 614.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,039,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,359,000 after buying an additional 2,614,241 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

