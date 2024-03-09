SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on SenesTech from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of SNES opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SenesTech has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $29.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SenesTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 72,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.82% of SenesTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. SenesTech, Inc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

