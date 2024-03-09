Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

SVVC opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.43. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

