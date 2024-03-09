Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Taitron Components

Taitron Components Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Taitron Components

NASDAQ:TAIT opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 319,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components during the fourth quarter worth about $637,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Taitron Components by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Taitron Components by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Taitron Components during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.