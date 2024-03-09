Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00.
Neuronetics Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of STIM opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.63. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.20.
Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 68.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 229.8% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,329,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,938 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $2,687,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 487,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in Neuronetics by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 634,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 439,294 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.
