Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.00.

Neuronetics Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of STIM opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.63. Neuronetics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 42.31% and a negative return on equity of 68.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Neuronetics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $30,139.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,514,611.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 23,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $70,915.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,434,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,146.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $30,139.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,611.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,619 shares of company stock worth $574,825 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 229.8% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 2,329,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,938 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $2,687,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 725,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 487,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP lifted its position in Neuronetics by 225.5% during the fourth quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 634,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 439,294 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

