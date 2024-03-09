TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
