TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCON

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.80. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.