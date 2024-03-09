Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.20.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.
About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
