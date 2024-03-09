Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

