Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) versus Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) Head to Head Analysis

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group -3.83% N/A -0.88% Generation Income Properties -81.51% -53.85% -6.41%

Dividends

Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Uniti Group pays out -333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Generation Income Properties pays out -24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.15 billion 1.36 -$81.71 million ($0.18) -36.44 Generation Income Properties $5.43 million 1.75 -$3.24 million ($1.95) -1.86

This table compares Uniti Group and Generation Income Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Generation Income Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uniti Group. Uniti Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Generation Income Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Uniti Group has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Generation Income Properties has a beta of -0.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Uniti Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Uniti Group and Generation Income Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 Generation Income Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50

Uniti Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential downside of 14.25%. Generation Income Properties has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.29%. Given Generation Income Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Generation Income Properties is more favorable than Uniti Group.

Summary

Uniti Group beats Generation Income Properties on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

