Artivion (NYSE:AORT) vs. Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Financial Contrast

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) and Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Artivion and Retractable Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artivion -8.67% 3.02% 1.09% Retractable Technologies -26.86% -10.84% -5.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Artivion and Retractable Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artivion 0 0 2 0 3.00 Retractable Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Artivion currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.38%. Given Artivion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Artivion is more favorable than Retractable Technologies.

83.3% of Artivion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Artivion shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of Retractable Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artivion and Retractable Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artivion $354.00 million 2.33 -$30.69 million ($0.75) -26.69 Retractable Technologies $94.82 million 0.39 $5.08 million ($0.37) -3.35

Retractable Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Artivion. Artivion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retractable Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Artivion has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retractable Technologies has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Artivion beats Retractable Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo. It also provides E-xtra design engineering systems for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-nside, an off-the-shelf stent graft for the treatment of thoraco-abdominal disease; E-vita THORACIC 3G for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; E-nya, a thoracic stent and graft system for the minimally invasive repair of lesions of the descending aorta; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, and aneurysmal iliac side branches; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system. In addition, the company offers synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures; PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures; cardiac laser therapy products for angina treatment; CryoVein femoral vein and CryoArtery femoral artery vascular preservation services; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valves and the On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; CarbonAid CO2 diffusion catheters and Chord-X ePTFE sutures for mitral chordal replacement; and ascyrus medical dissection stents, as well as pyrolytic carbon coating services to medical device manufacturers. It serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. The company was formerly known as CryoLife, Inc. and changed its name to Artivion, Inc. in January 2022. Artivion, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes. It distributes its products through general line and specialty distributors, as well as through international distributors; and a direct marketing network. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, Texas.

