System1 (NYSE:SST) versus VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Critical Comparison

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares System1 and VNET Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 $826.65 million 0.19 -$373.46 million N/A N/A VNET Group $1.02 billion 0.22 -$112.50 million ($0.30) -5.10

VNET Group has higher revenue and earnings than System1.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

56.7% of System1 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of VNET Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.3% of System1 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of VNET Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

System1 has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VNET Group has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for System1 and VNET Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 0 1 0 3.00 VNET Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

System1 presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 255.03%. VNET Group has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.08%. Given System1’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than VNET Group.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and VNET Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 -36.83% -39.90% -14.44% VNET Group -3.48% -3.68% -0.90%

Summary

VNET Group beats System1 on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides server administration services, such as operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

