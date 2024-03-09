WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. Barclays increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 641,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,560,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 49,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $46.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $612.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

