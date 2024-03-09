Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Receives $59.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Morphic in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF opened at $37.18 on Monday. Morphic has a twelve month low of $19.34 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 13,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $382,743.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,937.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morphic news, President Bruce Rogers sold 6,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $173,571.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 142,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,569.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 13,923 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $382,743.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,937.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,876 shares of company stock valued at $986,231 in the last ninety days. 28.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Morphic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Morphic by 20.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Morphic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 63.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Morphic by 28.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

