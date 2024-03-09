ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Receives C$66.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$66.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of ATS in a research note on Monday, February 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of ATS from C$69.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ATS from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of ATS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$50.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$54.87. ATS has a 1 year low of C$45.64 and a 1 year high of C$64.80.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C$0.02. ATS had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of C$752.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$727.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATS will post 2.4960317 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

