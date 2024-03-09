Brokerages Set ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target at $25.25

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

CNOB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CNOB

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CNOB opened at $19.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.25. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.93.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.50 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.85%.

Institutional Trading of ConnectOne Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNOB. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.