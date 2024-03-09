JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Price Target to $1.15

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1.40 to $1.15 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Shares of DDL stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.72 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.06.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $703.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.70 million. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dingdong will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 958,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 39.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 0.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,460,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,878 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.

