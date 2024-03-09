JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Price Target to $1.15

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1.40 to $1.15 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance
Shares of DDL stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. Dingdong has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.72 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.06.
Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $703.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.70 million. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dingdong will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile
Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It also operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh app.
