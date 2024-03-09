Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:AESI opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.98. Atlas Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc provides proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Austin, Texas.

