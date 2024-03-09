ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Citigroup

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of ONEOK from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.10.

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE opened at $77.16 on Tuesday. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.18. The stock has a market cap of $45.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.36 and its 200-day moving average is $68.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Presima Securities ULC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

