American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Increased to $234.00 by Analysts at Barclays

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $224.00 to $234.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMT. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.55.

NYSE:AMT opened at $207.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.36. American Tower has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $96.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.84%.

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,155,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of American Tower by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

