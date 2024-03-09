Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target Raised to $4.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on COMP. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Compass from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Compass from $4.50 to $4.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a hold rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.78.

Compass Price Performance

NYSE:COMP opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.93. Compass has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 70.51% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Compass will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Compass

In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $36,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,441,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Compass

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

