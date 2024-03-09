Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $66.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ZG. Bank of America cut shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.71.

Zillow Group stock opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $33.23 and a 12-month high of $59.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.75 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $178,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,301.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,257 shares of company stock worth $9,005,406 in the last 90 days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,731 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,938,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 50.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 946,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,397,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

