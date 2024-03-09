Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $293.61.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $264.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.71. The company has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday has a twelve month low of $174.06 and a twelve month high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Workday will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.90, for a total value of $109,695.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,177,554.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total transaction of $916,918.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,749,162.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,488 shares of company stock valued at $106,963,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Workday by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

