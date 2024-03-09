Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $57.48 and a 52-week high of $100.71.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insider Transactions at Wintrust Financial

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

