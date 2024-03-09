Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

