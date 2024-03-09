HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UNCY. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.30.

NASDAQ UNCY opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 2.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $2,984,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

