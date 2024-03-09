Financial Comparison: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Intercorp Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $31.97 billion 2.02 $8.68 billion $1.39 7.77 Intercorp Financial Services $1.63 billion N/A $286.85 million $2.49 11.33

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than Intercorp Financial Services. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercorp Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 27.15% 14.85% 1.04% Intercorp Financial Services 17.52% 11.20% 1.20%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Intercorp Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Intercorp Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 0 1 3 0 2.75 Intercorp Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus target price of $31.45, suggesting a potential upside of 11.52%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Intercorp Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intercorp Financial Services pays out 45.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercorp Financial Services has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats Intercorp Financial Services on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds. In addition, it offers credit cards; corporate and investment banking services; insurance products and services; and real estate services. The company provides its products through online and mobile channels. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services. It also engages in management, operation, and processing of credit and debit cards. The company was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Intercorp Perú Ltd.

