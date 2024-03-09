ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Upgraded by SVB Leerink to Outperform

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SPRY. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $34,113.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,494 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $890,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,747,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,760,591.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $34,113.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,746,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,753,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,260 shares of company stock worth $931,398 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRY. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 6,450,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,050,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 276,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.
