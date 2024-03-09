American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$0.70 at Royal Bank of Canada

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.75 to C$0.70 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

TSE HOT.UN opened at C$0.61 on Wednesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$2.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$48.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.19.

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Senior Officer David Travis Beatty acquired 50,000 shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$33,300.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,850 over the last 90 days. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

